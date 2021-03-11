Markets
Board meetings in progress
11 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 10.03.2021 12.00 Noon. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Wednesday for the period ended progress
June30, 2020
==========================================================================================
