KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Siddiqui 27.02.2021 06.03.2021 - - - Cherat Packaging 02.03.2021 08.03.2021 - 26.02.2021 10 (I) Next Capital Ltd. 04.03.2021 10.03.2021 - 02.03.2021 10 (I) (B) Punjab Oil Mills 05.03.2021 11.03.2021 11.03.2021 - - Interloo Ltd. 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 15 (I) Dynea Pakistan 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 50 (I) United Distrib utors 05.03.2021 11.03.2021 - - - Bank Alfalah 06.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 04.03.2021 20 (F) Kohinoor Energy 06.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 04.03.2021 60 (I) Janana De Malucho 06.03.2021 13.03.2021 13.03.2021(u) - - Babri Cotton Mills 06.03.2021 13.03.2021 13.03.2021(u) - - Samin Textiles 06.03.2021 12.03.2021 - - - Tri-Star Polyester 08.03.2021 11.03.2021 11.03.2021(u) - - Habib Rice Products 08.03.2021 15.03.2021 - 04.03.2021 40 (I) Hi-Tech Lubricants 09.03.2021 15.03.2021 - 05.03.2021 20 (I) Adamjee Insurance 10.03.2021 16.03.2021 16.03.2021(u) - - Oil & Gas Development Co. 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 17.03.2021(u) - - (BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah 11.03.2021 25.03.2021 - - - Pakistan Paper Products 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 - 09.03.2021 20 (I) (AKBLTFC-7) Askari Bank 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - - K-Electric 12.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - - Ittehad Chemicals 12.03.2021 19.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 20 (I) Millat Tractors 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 500(I)12.5(B) Mari Petroleum 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 60 (I) Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34 (F) Mughal Iron & Steel 14.03.2021 21.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30 (I)16 (R) Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45 (F) International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30 (I) International Industries 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 35 (I) Pakistan State Oil 16.03.2021 24.03.2021 - 12.03.2021 50 (I) Biafo Industries 17.03.2021 23.03.2021 - 15.03.2021 20 (I) Habib Metropolitan Bank 19.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 17.03.2021 25 (F) Engro Powergen Qqadirpur 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 22.02.2021 17.5 (F) Adam Sugar Mills 27.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 - 40 (F) Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil Allied Bank 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 17.03.2021 60 (F) Soneri Bank 19.03.2021 26.03.2021 26.03.2021 17.03 2021 12.5 (F) Habib Bank 20.03.2021 26.03.2021 26.03.2021 18.03.2021 30 (F) Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil Faysal Bank 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil Meezan Bank 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2011 18.03.2021 20 (F) National Bank of Pakistan 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - NIL JS Bank 22.03.2021 28.03.2021 29.03.2021 - NIL Askari Bank 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 30 (F) Sana Industries 24.03.2021 31.03.2021 - - 28 (R) Aruj Industries 24.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021(u) - - Jubilee Life Insurance 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30 03.2021 - 135 (F) Engro Fertilizer 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 40 (F) Bank of Punjab 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 10 (F) Cyan Limited 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 50 (F) EFU Life Assurance 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 105 (F) Tariq Glass Industries 26.03.2021 06.04.2021 06.04.2021(u) 24.03.2021 25 (I) (B) JS Global Capital 02.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 - Nil JS Investments 02.04.2021 09.04.2021 09.04.2021 - Nil Engro Polymer & Chemicals 04.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 01.04.2021 12.47 (F) Jubilee General Insurance 06.04.2021 12.04.2021 12.04.2021 02.04.2021 35 (F) Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50 (F) OGCC 13.04.2021 19.04.2021 - - 15 (ii) TPL Insurance 16.04.2021 22.04.2021 22.04.2021 - Nil Pakistan Tobacco 17.04.2021 23.04.2021 23.04.2021 15.04.2021 280 (F) PakGen Power 17.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 - 10 (F) Lalpir Power 17.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 - 10 (F) Engro Corporation 20.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 16.04.2021 20 (F) Adamjee Insurance 21.04.2021 27.04.2021 27.04.2021 19.04.2021 12.5 (F) ==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

