ECP rejects plea to stop issuing Vawda's Senate win notification

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the plea to avoid issuing notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda as returned candidate to Senate seat.

The decision was taken in a hearing of the commission, headed by its member from Punjab, Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi.

The commission fixed the next date of hearing for March 18 and sought written reply from PTI leader, on the petition filed by Jahangir Khan Jadoon, accepting to make advocate Rasheed A. Rizvi's as party in the matter.

The commission directed Faisal Vawda, who appeared in person in the hearing along with his new counsel to appear again and submit his answers to the commission in the next hearing.

During hearing, Vawda submitted his mother's medical reports and informed the commission that he was unable to appear last hearing due to illness of his mother.