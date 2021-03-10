ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agencies behind trust vote to PM, claims Khaqan

Fazal Sher 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not secure the vote of confidence but “it was given by the country’s institutions.”

Talking to the media about vote of confidence after appearing before accountability court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against him and others, Abbasi said, “Unfortunately, Imran Khan is prime minister today with support of country’s intelligence agencies as he doesn’t have support of his members and masses”.

About securing of vote of confidence by Imran Khan from National Assembly, he said no one knows under which law, the prime minister secured vote of confidence from parliament.

He said under Article 91 (7), vote of confidence exclusive jurisdiction of the President of Pakistan, and not the prime minister. It is the prerogative of the president to invoke this Article if he believes that the prime minister has lost the confidence of the National Assembly, he said.

About upcoming Senate chairman elections, he said there is no one to lodge our complaint with after whatever happened in vote of confidence for the prime minister.

“I was personally thinking to write a letter to Director General (DG) Inter–Services Public Relations (ISPR) who had earlier denied any interference in country’s politics… but whatever happened in resent Senate elections and the vote of confidence was contrary to DG ISPR’s claim”, he added.

He claimed that during Senate election members, the MNAs were threatened and all the limit of decency was crossed during vote of confidence, adding he is optimistic that whatever happened in previous election, might not be repeated in election of Senate chairman and its deputy.

Abbasi said the Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated by his own MNAs, but neither the prime minister nor his finance minister bothered to tender their resignations on moral grounds.

He said the prime minister called MNAs and obliged them with uplift fund which is a political bribery.

He regretted the attack on PML-N leaders including him during their media talk outside parliament lodges on March 6, and said: “Should we be armed during our pressers? Are they [PTI] going to run the country through such examples?”

To a question about vote of no confidence against Punjab chief minister, he said bringing vote of no-confidence in Punjab or in the federation were our different options.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before the court in LNG case.

The court marked attendance of the accused and adjourned the case till March 12 due to lawyers’ protests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ISPR LNG case Imran Khan Muhammad Azam Khan

Agencies behind trust vote to PM, claims Khaqan

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

China pioneers ‘virus passports’

Vaccines, US stimulus boost global GDP forecast: OECD

PD seeks Rs52.282bn grant on behalf of AJ&K

Discos’ tariff up by 90 paisas for Jan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.