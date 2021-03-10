ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Punjab govt starts working on special package for Ramazan

Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started working on a special package to provide a subsidy on essential items including flour, sugar, and vegetables to provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan.

A meeting of the committee, formed by the Chief Minister Punjab to prepare recommendations for the Ramazan package, was held at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Chief Secretary Punjab, administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, agriculture and livestock, commissioner Lahore, director food, director-general public relations, and cane commissioner Punjab attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed various proposals for the availability of daily-use commodities at discounted rates in Ramazan bazaars and decided that secretaries of departments would be assigned duties of monitoring these bazaars.

Speaking at the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all possible steps would be taken to provide maximum relief to the common man during the holy month. He directed the officers concerned to finalize the recommendations for the Ramazan package at the earliest to present these before the provincial cabinet for approval. He mentioned that 309 Ramazan bazaars in the province would be functional by the last week of the month of Sha'ban.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to make best arrangements in the Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to the consumers and use modern technology for the monitoring. He also issued instructions regarding the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in Ramazan bazaars.

