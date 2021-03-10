Japan stocks higher

ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Tuesday as investors bought consumer goods companies and property developers on expectations that they would benefit from an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.99% to 29,027.94. The broader Topix rose 1.27% to 1,917.68.

Consumer cyclicals and property firms underpinned the gains, driven by optimism that the sectors would perform better as a recovery in the domestic economy gathers pace.

Technology shares fell in early trade as some investors booked profits before the close of the fiscal year on March 31, but the sector reversed course to end higher in a sign that overall sentiment remains positive.

Domestic equities have weakened in the past few sessions after rallying to a more than 30-year high last month, which some investors said was a sign of excessive froth.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names on Tuesday were Honda Motor Co Ltd, gaining 3.68%, followed by Astellas Pharma Inc, rising 3.64%.

