Saif made deputy convener of FPCCI body

KARACHI: Mian Naseer Hyat Maggo President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Saif Ur-Rehman as Deputy Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Chemist & Druggists Committee for the year 2021.

President FPCCI also hoped that Saif will spare sufficient time for achieving the objectives of the Committee.

On his appointment as Deputy Convener FPCCI Chemist & Druggists Committee, Saif Ur Rehman has thanked Mian Naseer Hyat Maggo President FPCCI and assured that he will work hard for the betterment of the industry. Saif Ur Rehman is Executive Director Marketing, Business Development & Regulatory Affairs at Glaxy Pharma and also Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Chemists and Druggist Association (PCDA).

