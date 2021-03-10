TEVTA, Mahmood Textiles and PPWF sign MoU

LAHORE: In Connection with the International Women’s Day Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) signed an MOU with Mahmood Textiles Multan and Pakistan Professional Women Forum (PPWF) to provide hard and soft skills training to more than 5000 women to be employed by industry.

On the occasion Ali Salman, Chairperson TEVTA said that this MOU is line with its Vision 2023 whereby we are not only providing Quality Demand Driven Skills but also setting up a direct linkage with industry for Economic Opportunities for our Youth. He said that through this partnership 5000 women of the South will be trained and provided employment to become an active part of the workforce. He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister a skilled workforce based on industry demand is being built through Tevta and the new 2023 vision of TEVTA is being implemented.

