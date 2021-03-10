KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).

======================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================== Topline Sec. Abbott Lab. 4,600 739.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,600 739.69 Topline Sec. Agriautos Ind. 6,500 205.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 205.70 H. M. Idrees H. Adam Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 44.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.09 Fortune Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 36,000 34.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 34.60 B&B Sec. Bal. Glass 50,000 8.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.75 Cedar Capital Crescent Tex. 1,200,000 37.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 37.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 75 117.88 M. M. M. A. Khanani 75 117.78 JS Global Cap. 526,948 127.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 527,098 127.50 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 50,000 39.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 39.44 Fortune Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 15,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 120.00 SAZ Capital Hascol Petroleum 62,000 14.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 14.90 Azee Sec. Int. Ind. 10,000 204.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 204.90 Topline Sec. Kohat Cement 11,700 205.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,700 205.52 Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 50,000 40.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 40.11 Fortune Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 16,300 185.00 Pearl Sec. 100 184.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,400 185.00 Fortune Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 16,500 109.75 Azee Sec. 20,000 110.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,500 110.39 K.H.S. Securities Millat Trac. 2,000 1,185.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 1,185.00 JS Global Cap. P.T.C.L.A 600,000 8.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 8.41 MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 20,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 125.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Refinery 500 24.30 M. M. M. A. Khanani 500 24.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.28 Azee Sec. Pak Suzuki 10,000 253.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 253.00 Fortune Sec. Pak Synthetic 10,000 20.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.98 Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 16,000 13.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 13.65 B&B Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 20,000 66.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 66.40 Topline Sec. Power Cement Limited 1,300,000 9.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 9.35 Azee Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 15,500 256.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 256.25 B&B Sec. Tri-Star Poly 100,000 11.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 11.18 Fortune Sec. United Bank Limited 22,200 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,200 125.00 ======================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,193,498 ========================================================================================

