ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).

========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member                           Company                           Turnover        Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
========================================================================================
Topline Sec.                     Abbott Lab.                          4,600       739.69
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             4,600       739.69
Topline Sec.                     Agriautos Ind.                       6,500       205.70
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,500       205.70
H. M. Idrees H. Adam             Amreli Steels Ltd.                   1,000        44.09
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000        44.09
Fortune Sec.                     Azgard Nine Ltd.                    36,000        34.60
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            36,000        34.60
B&B Sec.                         Bal. Glass                          50,000         8.75
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000         8.75
Cedar Capital                    Crescent Tex.                    1,200,000        37.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,200,000        37.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani              D.G.Cement                              75       117.88
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                      75       117.78
JS Global Cap.                                                      526,948       127.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           527,098       127.50
Topline Sec.                     Gharibwal Cement                    50,000        39.44
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000        39.44
Fortune Sec.                     Habib Bank Ltd.                     15,000       120.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            15,000       120.00
SAZ Capital                      Hascol Petroleum                    62,000        14.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            62,000        14.90
Azee Sec.                        Int. Ind.                           10,000       204.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000       204.90
Topline Sec.                     Kohat Cement                        11,700       205.52
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            11,700       205.52
Fortune Sec.                     Kot Addu Power Comp.                50,000        40.11
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000        40.11
Fortune Sec.                     MCB Bank Ltd.                       16,300       185.00
Pearl Sec.                                                              100       184.25
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            16,400       185.00
Fortune Sec.                     Meezan Bank Ltd.                    16,500       109.75
Azee Sec.                                                            20,000       110.92
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            36,500       110.39
K.H.S. Securities                Millat Trac.                         2,000     1,185.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000     1,185.00
JS Global Cap.                   P.T.C.L.A                          600,000         8.41
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           600,000         8.41
MRA Sec.                         Pak Datacom                         20,000       125.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            20,000       125.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani              Pak Refinery                           500        24.30
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                     500        24.25
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000        24.28
Azee Sec.                        Pak Suzuki                          10,000       253.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000       253.00
Fortune Sec.                     Pak Synthetic                       10,000        20.98
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000        20.98
Trust Securities                 Pak. Int. Bulk Termi                16,000        13.65
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            16,000        13.65
B&B Sec.                         Panthers Tyres Ltd                  20,000        66.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            20,000        66.40
Topline Sec.                     Power Cement Limited             1,300,000         9.35
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,300,000         9.35
Azee Sec.                        Searle Company Ltd.                 15,500       256.25
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            15,500       256.25
B&B Sec.                         Tri-Star Poly                      100,000        11.18
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000        11.18
Fortune Sec.                     United Bank Limited                 22,200       125.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            22,200       125.00
========================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                   4,193,498
========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Abbott Lab Client to Clien

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

China pioneers ‘virus passports’

Vaccines, US stimulus boost global GDP forecast: OECD

PD seeks Rs52.282bn grant on behalf of AJ&K

Discos’ tariff up by 90 paisas for Jan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.