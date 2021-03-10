Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
10 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).
========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================================
Topline Sec. Abbott Lab. 4,600 739.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,600 739.69
Topline Sec. Agriautos Ind. 6,500 205.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 205.70
H. M. Idrees H. Adam Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,000 44.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.09
Fortune Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 36,000 34.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 34.60
B&B Sec. Bal. Glass 50,000 8.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.75
Cedar Capital Crescent Tex. 1,200,000 37.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 37.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 75 117.88
M. M. M. A. Khanani 75 117.78
JS Global Cap. 526,948 127.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 527,098 127.50
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 50,000 39.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 39.44
Fortune Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 15,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 120.00
SAZ Capital Hascol Petroleum 62,000 14.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 14.90
Azee Sec. Int. Ind. 10,000 204.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 204.90
Topline Sec. Kohat Cement 11,700 205.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,700 205.52
Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 50,000 40.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 40.11
Fortune Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 16,300 185.00
Pearl Sec. 100 184.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,400 185.00
Fortune Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 16,500 109.75
Azee Sec. 20,000 110.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,500 110.39
K.H.S. Securities Millat Trac. 2,000 1,185.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 1,185.00
JS Global Cap. P.T.C.L.A 600,000 8.41
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 8.41
MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 20,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 125.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Refinery 500 24.30
M. M. M. A. Khanani 500 24.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.28
Azee Sec. Pak Suzuki 10,000 253.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 253.00
Fortune Sec. Pak Synthetic 10,000 20.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.98
Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 16,000 13.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 13.65
B&B Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 20,000 66.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 66.40
Topline Sec. Power Cement Limited 1,300,000 9.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 9.35
Azee Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 15,500 256.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 256.25
B&B Sec. Tri-Star Poly 100,000 11.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 11.18
Fortune Sec. United Bank Limited 22,200 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,200 125.00
========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,193,498
========================================================================================
