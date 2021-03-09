ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Govt offers deputy chairman Senate slot to JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

  • Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has confirmed the development, saying that the ruling party has told senior JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri that he can be the deputy chairman Senate
  • Khattak and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met Haideri and offered him the position
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Mar 2021

(Karachi) In a surprising move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has offered the post of deputy chairman Senate to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has confirmed the development, saying that the ruling party has told senior JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri that he can be the deputy chairman Senate.

Earlier today, Khattak and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met Haideri and offered him the position.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also decided to give the office of Senate deputy chairman to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

The decision was taken during PDM's steering committee meeting which was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The session was held to finalize the names of candidates for deputy chairman and the opposition leader in the Senate.

The committee headed by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also comprised of Jamaldini, Usman Kakar, Akram Khan Durrani and Hafiz Abdul Khalil.

The committee decided to give the deputy chairman’s office to the JUI-F and the leader of the opposition’s seat to the PML-N. However, Fazlur Rehman will formally announce the decision.

Earlier, after a nail biting contest, Pakistan Peoples Party Candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Hafeez Sheikh.

Gilani secured 169 votes, while his opponent Sheikh got 164 Senate votes. However, PTI still managed to claim majority in Senate by securing 18 seats followed by PPP with eight seats.

Pakistan Democratic Movement strategy Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf SENATE POLLS Senate Deputy Chairman steering committee meeting JUI F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri position offered new development

