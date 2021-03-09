Healthcare (OPD) services: Jubilee Life collaborates with SehatKahani

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance has collaborated with SehatKahani, a leading telemedicine platform aiming to provide health care (OPD) services free of charge to all Jubilee Life customers and employees including both individual and group customers.

This collaboration will not only allow Jubilee Life beneficiaries unlimited access to SehatKahani application but also ensures 24/7 availability of a dedicated telehealth helpline for all the non-smart phone users of the micro-insurance products. In addition, a special Covid support helpline will be created for those beneficiaries who do not have smart phones or are unable to use the application. This dedicated helpline will facilitate users according to Pakistan Medical & Dental Council guidelines and will be available 24/7.

At the occasion, Jubilee Life Insurance MD and CEO Javed Ahmed said “SehatKahani has grown into a well-known name in healthcare across Pakistan and this collaboration with them will be greatly beneficial for both our individual and group customers…”

Speaking at the ceremony, CEO & cofounder of SehatKahani Dr Sara Saeed added “Jubilee Life Insurance is a reliable and trusted name in Pakistan with a successful track record. Having ourselves associated with them is an honour for us and we look forward to building stronger ties and offering more facilities and services to their customers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021