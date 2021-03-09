ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Pakistan

Umurzakov, Dawood discuss trade pacts, visa issues

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, had a video call with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov, Monday. During the meeting, both sides expressed the desire to cooperate with each other for implementation of the decisions made during the visit of the Advisor to Tashkent from 1-3rd February, 2021, as per the agreed timelines.

Both sides discussed the progress made on the fronts of Bilateral Transit Trade Agreement, Preferential Trade Agreement, banking, visa issues, aviation and Customs Cooperation.

In order to further deepen the trade ties, both sides also agreed to hold a business conference at Tashkent in July 2021. The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister informed about the visit of Uzbek delegation to Pakistan on 12th March, 2021 for talks on enhancing progress on the above matters. Pakistan's side welcomed the incoming Uzbek delegation and offered cooperation for holding meetings with different stakeholders including customs, maritime affairs, railways and aviation sectors.

The two sides resolved to implement decisions made during the meetings held at Tashkent in February 2021 in letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Trade Preferential Trade Agreement Sardor Umurzakov Bilateral Transit Trade Agreement

