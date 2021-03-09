ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
22 more die of Covid-19, 1,592 infected countrywide: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 has infected 1,592 more people in the country and claimed 22 more lives during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday. According to NCOC, a total 34,347 tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours which resulted in detecting 1,572 covid-19 infections.

NCOC data revealed 7,813 covid-19 tests were performed in Sindh, 14,677 in Punjab, 6,141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,578 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 608 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 267 in Balochistan and 263 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Since the pandemic outbreak, the country has recorded 13,227 coronavirus deaths by detecting 592,100 Covid-19 cases of which 560,458 have been recovered. Since February 2021, the country has conducted 9,246,827 corona tests so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid-related facilities. At present, 2,071 corona patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country.

All 22 people, died in past 24 hours, were under treatment in hospitals. Punjab recorded the most deaths in past 24 hours where 13 people died due to deadly infection, while KPK recorded four covid-19 deaths, Sindh with two deaths, two in AJK and one in ICT.

At present, maximum ventilators were occupied in following four areas: Lahore 36 percent ventilator occupation is on top followed by Islamabad Capital Territory with 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Multan 17 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 27 percent.

Sindh with 259,855 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 177,823 cases, KP with 74,027 cases, ICT with 45,740 cases, Balochistan with 19,119 cases, AJK with 10579 cases and GB with 4,959 cases is on the bottom.

Punjab is on top on account of coronavirus deaths wherein so far 5,565 people have died of the deadly virus of which 13 in past 24 hours, Sindh with 4,426 deaths is second wherein two people lost their lives in past 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

