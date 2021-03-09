PM briefed about digital advertising policy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid and General Manager Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Senator Shibli Faraz briefed the Prime Minister on the Digital Advertising Policy proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and said that proposal of formulation of this policy was given keeping in view the increasing internet users.

The Minister said that do currently 93 million internet users in Pakistan while this number is rapidly increasing and there is no digital media advertising mechanism exist.

He said it will be the first policy in the history of Pakistan and the government will enable to advertise on digital and social media platforms.

Giving details of digital media development program, Dr Arsalan Khalid said this multidimensional program will helpful for the development and promotion of Pakistani digital media and promotion of digital literacy at the grassroots level.

The Prime Minister was informed that digital media development program would overcome the gap between students, the Government of Pakistan and digital media and ensure a secure future of digital media.