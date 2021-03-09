ATC adjourns Motorway rape case till 11th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday adjourned proceedings in the motorway rape case till March 11 after defence counsel concluded cross examined of four prosecution witnesses.

The witnesses included two forensic experts, a lady doctor and a female head constable.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta held the trial proceedings in the Camp Jail against prime suspect Abid Malhi and co-suspect Shafqat Bagga. The investigating officer in his report had claimed that the suspects confessed to their crime.

