Pakistan
ATC adjourns Motorway rape case till 11th
09 Mar 2021
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday adjourned proceedings in the motorway rape case till March 11 after defence counsel concluded cross examined of four prosecution witnesses.
The witnesses included two forensic experts, a lady doctor and a female head constable.
Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta held the trial proceedings in the Camp Jail against prime suspect Abid Malhi and co-suspect Shafqat Bagga. The investigating officer in his report had claimed that the suspects confessed to their crime.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.