Business Recorder
Mar 09, 2021
Pakistan

Safdar granted pre-arrest bail

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Capt (retired) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an inquiry of assets beyond means.

The bench also sought reply from National accountability Bureau by March 29.

Earlier, Safdar's counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq argued that an inquiry into the assets of the petitioner was already pending with Peshawar office of the NAB when the Lahore office initiated another inquiry on similar charges. He said the act of the NAB of holding two separate inquiries on similar charges against the petitioner was illegal and based on mala fide intention.

He alleged that the petitioner had been subjected to political victimization at the behest of the government. The counsel asked the bench to allow bail to the petitioner and restrain the NAB from arresting him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Lahore High Court Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Safdar Mian Ali Ashfaq

