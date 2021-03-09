ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
‘UK supporting Pakistan in increasing access to quality family services’

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Development Director of British High Commission in Pakistan Annabel Gerry said on Monday that the UK is supporting Pakistan in increasing access to quality family services through the delivering accelerated family planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) programme.

“I believe that every woman should have the right to choose when and how many children to have; through our partnership of Marie Stopes will be reaching 500,000 more family planning users and saving lives of more than 700 more women in Punjab, KP and Sindh including those most vulnerable,” she said during her visit to the Suraj Social Franchise (SSF) clinic (Family Maternity Home) in Jhulkay Village, and a Roshni Mobile Outreach Camp in Lahore.

Annabel also talked to MSS’ Director DAFPAK Project and Head of Social Franchise and Outreach Operations and discussed how the partnership between MSS and FCDO can further ensure delivery of affordable and quality healthcare services to the masses of Pakistan.

Annabel Gerry indicated towards FCDO’s continued support for the people of Pakistan and reflected on her desire to continue helping communities across Pakistan to overcome their developmental challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

