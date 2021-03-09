Protest held against Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Scores of protesters belonging to a private company staged a protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not hearing disqualification petition against Yousuf Raza Gilani. Protesters said that Gilani is a defaulter and the ECP should disqualify him.

Workers held placards and posters with slogans against Gilani. The owner of a private company said that former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani gave him an LNG quota in 2010 and then committed fraud. Gilani’s front man gave cheques worth Rs 630 million which were bounced, he said. No FIR was registered against Yousuf Raza Gilani at that time, he added.

