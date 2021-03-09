ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal has clearly emerged as heir apparent

Anjum Ibrahim 09 Mar 2021

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell all interview…”

“Hmmm, but in the Land of the Pure there is tell all every day!”

“Every day? I would have thought like the news, every hour on the hour.”

“Ha ha, but I simply can’t understand why Buckingham Palace and the Sussex’s don’t acknowledge that what happened is a natural outcome of a historic global epidemic…”

“Hey what does Covid19 have to do with anything?”

“Global pandemic defined as the natural antipathy that exists between in laws - and the newer the relationship the greater the antipathy…”

“Ha ha, that’s true, outlaws have created less conflict than in laws.”

“Right and let’s not forget that Camilla, the home breaker, was Prince Charles companion for many years and had to enter through the back door to attend functions till he married her. And Kate Middleton was treated the same way…”

“Right, but you know Prince Harry was referred to as the spare but with Prince William’s three kids all four wheels are taken care of so the interview was the best way to remain in the news and need I add it is critical for an actor to remain in the news…”

“Don’t be facetious, hey by the way who is the spare and who no longer a wheel in our politics?”

“In the Zardari party Bilawal has clearly emerged as the heir apparent while his younger sister Assefa is the spare. Speaking of Bilawal he visited the Chaudharys and though they said they would not vote for Gilani as Senate Chair…”

“They would reluctantly accept the position of chief minister!”

“Precisely - the opposition doesn’t need the Chaudharys to get the Senate chairmanship – it has a majority in the Senate and for the life of me I cannot understand why The Khan had to summon Sanjrani, not a PTI guy, and assure him of support – I mean if Sanjrani wins the ruling party would be accused of doing what was done unto them in the Gilani election and…”

“OK, but who is the spare in the Nawaz Sharif party?!”

“The more the spares the merrier it is, and Nawaz Sharif may have promised the crown to one spare yet I am sure he offered it to another as well and…”

“The party does need Hamza, I mean the Lahore jalsa showing was poor and Maryam attracts the media but sadly is unable to mobilize enough of a crowd without support from the local party cadres – so I reckon Hamza is still on the list of Spares…”

“Right and who is the spare in The Khan party?”

“That party is like the politburo – technically all are spares and there is likely to be bloody jostling for power after The Khan…”

“Maybe the party doesn’t even survive?”

“Precisely, so The Khan needs to take some measures if he wants his legacy to continue.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE COVID19 Meghan Markle Prince Charles Kate Middleton

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal has clearly emerged as heir apparent

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.