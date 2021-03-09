PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal has clearly emerged as heir apparent

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell all interview…”

“Hmmm, but in the Land of the Pure there is tell all every day!”

“Every day? I would have thought like the news, every hour on the hour.”

“Ha ha, but I simply can’t understand why Buckingham Palace and the Sussex’s don’t acknowledge that what happened is a natural outcome of a historic global epidemic…”

“Hey what does Covid19 have to do with anything?”

“Global pandemic defined as the natural antipathy that exists between in laws - and the newer the relationship the greater the antipathy…”

“Ha ha, that’s true, outlaws have created less conflict than in laws.”

“Right and let’s not forget that Camilla, the home breaker, was Prince Charles companion for many years and had to enter through the back door to attend functions till he married her. And Kate Middleton was treated the same way…”

“Right, but you know Prince Harry was referred to as the spare but with Prince William’s three kids all four wheels are taken care of so the interview was the best way to remain in the news and need I add it is critical for an actor to remain in the news…”

“Don’t be facetious, hey by the way who is the spare and who no longer a wheel in our politics?”

“In the Zardari party Bilawal has clearly emerged as the heir apparent while his younger sister Assefa is the spare. Speaking of Bilawal he visited the Chaudharys and though they said they would not vote for Gilani as Senate Chair…”

“They would reluctantly accept the position of chief minister!”

“Precisely - the opposition doesn’t need the Chaudharys to get the Senate chairmanship – it has a majority in the Senate and for the life of me I cannot understand why The Khan had to summon Sanjrani, not a PTI guy, and assure him of support – I mean if Sanjrani wins the ruling party would be accused of doing what was done unto them in the Gilani election and…”

“OK, but who is the spare in the Nawaz Sharif party?!”

“The more the spares the merrier it is, and Nawaz Sharif may have promised the crown to one spare yet I am sure he offered it to another as well and…”

“The party does need Hamza, I mean the Lahore jalsa showing was poor and Maryam attracts the media but sadly is unable to mobilize enough of a crowd without support from the local party cadres – so I reckon Hamza is still on the list of Spares…”

“Right and who is the spare in The Khan party?”

“That party is like the politburo – technically all are spares and there is likely to be bloody jostling for power after The Khan…”

“Maybe the party doesn’t even survive?”

“Precisely, so The Khan needs to take some measures if he wants his legacy to continue.”

