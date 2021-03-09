ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
WHO acknowledges Dr Yasmin's services on Women's Day

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid among one of the outstanding women in leadership during the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha G Mahipala, said, "Overall, women's role has been exemplary during the Pandemic in healthcare settings around the globe. In recognition of Dr Yasmin Rashid's untiring services during the Pandemic, we are pleased to acknowledge her among great women leaders in fight against Covid-19."

Dr Yasmin Rashid, a retired Professor from historical King Edward Medical University Lahore, has been at the forefront of Pakistan's battle against coronavirus Pandemic.

WHO is supporting Pakistan's Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MNHSR&C) and provincial governments in the development and roll-out of the nation's We Care campaign to protect frontline health care workers engaged in the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that WHO acknowledgement was an honour for her. She expressed gratitude to the WHO Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala for support to Pakistan and especially to Punjab Government during the Pandemic from setting of surveillance sites to lab equipment and staff trainings to patient safety measures.

She said, "Health no longer is the responsibility of governments alone. This Pandemic amply proves that challenges of the new era i.e. Pandemics/epidemics from Corona to Polio, overcrowded hospitals, stunted growth, blood borne diseases (Hepatitis, HIV etc), universal coverage, climate change, research & development and social safety nets are of paramount importance for humanity."

