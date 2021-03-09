ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Serious threats of terrorism in major cities: Rashid

Fazal Sher 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that there were serious threats of terrorism in the country's major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpndi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Talking to media at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is reorganising from Afghanistan to launch terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He visited PIMS to inquire after the health of two police personnel who were injured when some unidentified bike riders opened fire on them in the limits of Golra Police Station on March 7 as a result one head constable died and two other injured.

He said that the brave soldiers of security forces including police have sacrificed their lives to defeat terrorism. The police personnel have ensured peace in the country by risking their lives, he said.

The minister said that terrorists have been defeated and their remnants will also be eliminated, adding the security forces have shot dead five terrorists yesterday.

About scuffle between PTI supporters and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on March 6, he said that whatever happened outside parliament was wrong and he condemned it. The opposition leaders should also have chosen a suitable place for the press conference, he said.

To a question about removal of police pickets in the city, he said that those involved in misusing police pickets, had strongly opposed his decision with respect to removal of police pickets.

"We will remove the remaining three police pickets after police get Rs1 billion grant", he said, adding that 100 eagle squad will be constituted for ensure effective patrolling in the city.

Some unidentified armed bike riders opened fire on a police patrolling van on March 7 in the limits of Golra police station, injuring three police personnel. They were taken to PIMS where head constable Mohammad Qasim died. The condition of sub-Inspector Mohammad Jamil and constable Qasir Abbas was stated to be stable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

