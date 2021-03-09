ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Vawda seeks restraining orders

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Faisal Vawda, a Senator-elect of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking restraining orders in the disqualification case against him in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court, accepting the petition of Vawda, fixed the hearing of the case on Tuesday. Vawda challenged the decision of the ECP on February 24, 2021 and contended that the ECP rejected his plea against the facts of the case.

He argued that the ECP was not authorized to hear complaints against him and stated that his objections were turned down. Three complaints are under hearing at the ECP, which were lodged by Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Mian Muhammad Asif and Khalid Javed Ran, on concealment of his dual nationality while contesting the general election in 2018.

The ECP had decided to hear these complaints by dismissing the objections of Vawda regarding hearing of these complaints. Meanwhile, the SHC issued notices to the prosecutor-general of Sindh and others to file their replies on the bail petitions of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, in two cases.

A division bench of the SHC ordered the respondents to file their comments on March 16 after Sheikh moved for bail in two cases. The counsel for Sheikh alleged that his client was booked in the cases on the orders of Sindh chief minister and pleaded that his client was granted bail.

