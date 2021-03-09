SU observes International Women's Day

HYDERABAD: A massive rally was taken out at the University of Sindh Jamshoro to mark the International Women's Day and spread awareness of women's rights in society here on Monday. Organized by SU's Institute of Gender Studies (IGS), a gigantic rally was taken out from Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium to Allama I I Kazi Chowk which was led by the Sindh University VC Prof Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and the director of Institute of Gender Studies Dr Misbah Bibi.

Addressing the rally and later talking to the media, Prof Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said true liberation of women came from their socio-economic and gender emancipation adding that only a day yearly was not enough to mark women's importance in society.

