ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPC celebrates Women's Day with Bilquis Edhi

APP 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: To mark the International Women's Day, Karachi Press Club organized a special event and paid tribute to Bilquis Edhi for her services to humanity particularly to destitute women. Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, senior journalists, professionals and a large number of participants paid tribute to Bilquis Edhi.

KPC president Fazil Jamili and secretary Rizwan Bhatti presented souvenir shield and bouquet to Bilquis Edhi. Speaking at the occasion, Bilquis Bano Edhi stressed upon the media to portray a positive and proactive image of women so that awareness regarding rights and role of women could be imparted to masses.

The women were beauty of humanity, she said and added that women due to their contribution in formal and informal economy play vital role in development and progress of any nation. Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza said this day reminds us of all those leading women who played proactively carried forward the agenda of women rights. Fatima Jinnah stood shoulder by shoulder to Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in freedom struggle.

Shehla urged the women to get united and raise a collective voice for women rights. She also proposed to declare March 8 as public holiday for women. PPP MNA Shazia Atta Marri, while paying tribute to Bilquis Edhi, said she fully supported Abdul Sattar Edhi in his humanitarian services.

She said Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and countless other women striven hard for women rights and emancipation of the female folk and paved the way for coming generations. On the occasion, Dr Farhan Essa of Essa lab announced to conduct free of cost different pathological tests of female KPC members following an MOU with the press club.

KPC vice president Shazia Hassan, executive directive Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre Dr Semi Jamali, senior journalist Rashid Aziz, actor Saud and others also eulogized the role of Bilquis Edhi and said she was carrying forward the mission of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Karachi Press Club Shazia Atta Marri International Women's Day Bilquis Edhi Shehla Raza

KPC celebrates Women's Day with Bilquis Edhi

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.