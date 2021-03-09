ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ruckus in Sindh PA as disgruntled PTI MPAs sit on treasury benches

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The PTI on Monday called the Sindh Assembly as "fake" legislature with the Speaker "partial" after the ruckus marred the house proceedings. Two members of the PTI were hosted by the ruling PPP on treasury benches who are suspected to have defected from their party.

PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman Khan stood up from his seat and complained about his party's two lawmakers, including Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar, were being held on treasury benches. He said that bringing opposition legislators to treasury benches are against the rules of floor crossing. "We will write to the election commission," about the defection of their members.

In reply Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani said that "don't teach me rules," and angrily responded to the complaint that "go and whomever you want to write do it".

He said that the opposition did not know the rules and were just bent to disturb the house proceedings. Once the protesting PTI legislators tried to give a chit to the speaker, on which, Durrani said that "throw it on your face".

The session remained chaotic as the PTI members placed placards of its members suspected of party defection which read "lota".

The two members as they stepped in the house, PTI legislators started shouting "lota", due to which treasury accommodated them on their seats. Both PTI and treasury exchanged hot words and chants.

Following this the house was prorogued, PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman Khan outside the assembly building gave a strong reaction to the speaker attitude in the house and treasury's involvement in hosting of his party members.

He called the assembly as "fake" and said that speaker is a party itself and not impartial. He also slammed the treasury and dubbed it also as "fake".

He alleged Aga Siraj Khan Durrani for hosting Aslam Abro on treasury benches, despite he got in on PTI ticket in last general election.

"This is the same man [Aslam Abro] whom Asif Ali Zardari [co-chairmain PPP] has bought for Rs60 million," he alleged, adding that Abro was also given a guarantee for a ticket in the next election.

He said that undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions are being taken in the assembly, alleging the speaker of facilitating the defected lawmaker to host him on treasury benches. He also criticised the PPP for hosting Abro.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Sindh Assembly PTI Khurram Sher Zaman Khan Shaharyar Shar

Ruckus in Sindh PA as disgruntled PTI MPAs sit on treasury benches

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.