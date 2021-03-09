Ruckus in Sindh PA as disgruntled PTI MPAs sit on treasury benches

KARACHI: The PTI on Monday called the Sindh Assembly as "fake" legislature with the Speaker "partial" after the ruckus marred the house proceedings. Two members of the PTI were hosted by the ruling PPP on treasury benches who are suspected to have defected from their party.

PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman Khan stood up from his seat and complained about his party's two lawmakers, including Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar, were being held on treasury benches. He said that bringing opposition legislators to treasury benches are against the rules of floor crossing. "We will write to the election commission," about the defection of their members.

In reply Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani said that "don't teach me rules," and angrily responded to the complaint that "go and whomever you want to write do it".

He said that the opposition did not know the rules and were just bent to disturb the house proceedings. Once the protesting PTI legislators tried to give a chit to the speaker, on which, Durrani said that "throw it on your face".

The session remained chaotic as the PTI members placed placards of its members suspected of party defection which read "lota".

The two members as they stepped in the house, PTI legislators started shouting "lota", due to which treasury accommodated them on their seats. Both PTI and treasury exchanged hot words and chants.

Following this the house was prorogued, PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman Khan outside the assembly building gave a strong reaction to the speaker attitude in the house and treasury's involvement in hosting of his party members.

He called the assembly as "fake" and said that speaker is a party itself and not impartial. He also slammed the treasury and dubbed it also as "fake".

He alleged Aga Siraj Khan Durrani for hosting Aslam Abro on treasury benches, despite he got in on PTI ticket in last general election.

"This is the same man [Aslam Abro] whom Asif Ali Zardari [co-chairmain PPP] has bought for Rs60 million," he alleged, adding that Abro was also given a guarantee for a ticket in the next election.

He said that undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions are being taken in the assembly, alleging the speaker of facilitating the defected lawmaker to host him on treasury benches. He also criticised the PPP for hosting Abro.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021