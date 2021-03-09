PML-N starts preparations for PDM's long march

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), one of major component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has started preparations for PDM's long march scheduled for March 26 and mobilizing its activists for maximum participation.

The PML-N has also started fundraising for the march and directed its MNAs and MPAs to deposit funds. Each PML-N MNA has been asked to deposit Rs 0.5 million while every MPA would submit Rs 0.2 million, sources claimed.

The sources added that PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah is assigning duties to the party leaders for the success of the march. As per PDM's announcement, the opposition's long march will start from Karachi on March 26 and will reach Islamabad on March 30. The sources said PML-N leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz are meeting different party leaders for maximum participation in the march. On the other hand, PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi has clarified that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during meeting with PML-Q leaders including Ch Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi did not ask the PML-Q for support in the election of Senate Chairman.

Moonis took to Twitter and denied media reports about seeking support of PML-Q by Bilawal Bhutto. He added that Bilawal had inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat's health. "No such thing happened. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not ask for support in Senate and nor did we offer. He came to inquire about Shujaat Sahib's health for which we are grateful," Moonis tweeted.

It may be noted that Bilawal along with Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza and Qamar Zaman Kaira had called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence in Gulberg, Lahore.

