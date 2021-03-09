ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Pakistan

‘Women in Mining’ organised

09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab in its pioneer initiative to create enabling environment for women in the field of mining, arranged a first of its kind celebration of ‘Women in Mining’ to attract and incentivize women on 8th March on International Women’s Day at a hotel.

The event was graced by the Director General Public Relations, Saman Rai as Cheif guest. On this occasion, Saman appreciated the Secretary Mines & Minerals, Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal and Additional Secretary, Mines & Minerals, Samia Saleem, who have committed to make the sector more pro-women by arranging such an esteemed event. The core team including Sajid-ur-Rehman, Deputy Secretary (Technical), Atika Ammar Bukhari, Deputy Secretary (Admin), Ehsan Zahid, Manager Finance, Javeriya Nasir, GIS Development Officer, Zaheer Abbas, Assistant Director, khurram Shahzad, Assistant Director, Aamir Younis, Assistant Director, Assistant Director, Sonia Liaqat, Assistant Director, Maria Amin, Assistant Director, Haris Mir, Assistant Director, Nadia Najaf, translator, Fazila Javed, computer programmer, Noor Jahan, Principal Staff Officer, Humaira, AM Finance, Faiza Shahzaib, AM Accounts Punjmin, Imran, caretaker put in their tremendous efforts to make this event a success.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

environment International Women’s Day Saman Rai Samia Saleem

