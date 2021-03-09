ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
China blue-chip index falls most in over 7 months

Reuters 09 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell the most in more than seven months on Monday, as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.5% to 5,080.02, posting its worst day since July 24, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3% to 3,421.41.

Leading the declines, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 5.7% and 6.4%, respectively, while the CSI new energy index dropped 5.3%.

China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, which was significantly below the consensus of analysts, who expect growth could beat 8% this year.

“China has become the most expensive market for non-financial equities among major markets globally. Meanwhile, the National People’s Congress declared a very conservative growth target, creating room for policymakers to take action to contain risks of asset bubble in both equities and property,” Citi Private Bank analysts, including Ken Peng, said in a note.

Citi said that more restrained credit growth could lead to lower valuations in the coming months.

“Some sectors favoured by both global and domestic consumers saw their valuations and multiples re-rate above average multiples that these stocks used to trade on,” said May Ling Wee, China portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

Analyst also expected a weaker yuan to dampen the appeal of Chinese stock to foreign investors.

On Monday, foreign investors sold a net 6.4 billion yuan ($982.11 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data. There was a muted reaction to data showing that China’s February exports grew at a record pace from a year earlier, while imports rose less sharply.

China blue-chip index falls most in over 7 months

