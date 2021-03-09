ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Sports

Three matches decided: Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship starts

Muhammad Saleem 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The two-week long five-chukker Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2021 rolled into action here at the historical Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

“Top 10 teams, which are featuring in this 14-goal event, are BN, DS Polo/ASC, FG Polo, Newage/Rizvi’s and Risala in Pool A and Master Paints Black, Diamond Paints, Remounts, Barry’s and Master Paints in Pool B. All the teams have services of top national and international polo players, who will be showing their prowess during this prestigious tournament,” said Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Omer Sadik, while addressing a press conference.

Omer said, “The Lahore Polo Club welcomes Bank Alfalah as valuable patrons and champions of the game of kings.

We share common values and goals with a shared commitment to Pakistan and its progress and redefining the narrative. The National Open 2021 promises to be riveting two-week polo activity with some of the world’s finest polo players competing for the greatest trophy of the high-goal season.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank alfalah National Open Polo Championship Quaid e Azam Gold Cup 2021 Lahore Polo Club Omer Sadik

