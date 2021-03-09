International Women’s Day: Message from Erum Lakhani, Co-founder Iqra University

March 08 Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world

Progress would halt to a considerable level if women lag behind.

These days women’s day is subjected to the tokenism of a single day whereas I believe progress of a nation partially if not wholly depend on the contribution of women so it should be celebrated all around the year. As a working woman, I have entered corporate world so I stand at an opinion that the more organizations fulfill gender equality rules the better work balance people witness. So, we at IU try to ensure that gender biasness reduces to the lowest level so we build the highest level of healthy work environment. As a woman entrepreneur also, I have gained immense respect and exposure just as men and I feel privileged to be a working woman of this country and grateful as it boosted my personal development and shaped me in the best of ways.

