International Women’s Day: Message from Rubina Ramzan, CEO, Natha Foundation, Shah Bibi Health Care Centre (charitable institution)

09 Mar 2021

International Women’s day is celebrated on 8th of March each year. It is a day to acknowledge the struggles and highlight the achievements of women all across the world that go unnoticed throughout the rest of the year.

Women of Pakistan have been working tirelessly and more often than not, thanklessly to contribute in the economical, social and cultural development of the nation and to fight the status quo that would require women to be docile demanding that to change with equal rights they irrevocably deserve.

As a woman who has the privilege to do philanthropic work especially in the field of health care, my institutions – Natha Foundation and Shah Bibi Health Care Centre are focusing on providing care for women’s reproductive health which despite it’s crucial importance hasn’t been accessible to women. We are also providing medications to widows and elderly women free of cost. Lastly, we’re working on Eye diseases and providing treatments and performing surgeries on those in need irrespective of their social stratification.

I wish to continue to serve people in need by all means I can. May Allah grant me the strength and courage to do so. Ameen.

