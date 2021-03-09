International Women’s Day: Message from Sadaf Qasim, Teacher at Government Girls Khatoon-e-Pakistan School

The birth of a girl gives birth to her dreams too. Then every dream is laid on the canvas of life and she puts forth her utmost to fill colors of reality. These colors sometimes portray her as a passionate woman and at times as a wall of concrete to bear all the hardship that she comes across. As an educationist, I give a distinctive thought to my girls that they need to be awakened in order to peruse the process of awakening of the masses. Indeed it has been a dilemma of our society that cultural demarcations crush the women's individuality so there leaves the only platform to uplift and respect for their recognition i.e. Empowering them through education. With shoulder to shoulder to nurture the young saplings, they will Insh Allah the stakeholder of the nation's orchards.

