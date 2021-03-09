ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
FFC RAISING DAY 8th March: This Day Reinforces FFC's Resolve as the Nation's Partner in Prosperity

09 Mar 2021

The Fauji Fertilizer Company celebrates FFC Raising Day on 8th March every year to commemorate the day when foundation stone of its first fertilizer plant was laid at Goth Machhi. Since then, the Company has continued to grow and has successfully established its repute as the nation's "Partner in Prosperity".

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) is a public listed / private Company, which was founded in 1978 as a result of a joint venture between Fauji Foundation and Haldor Topsoe A/S Denmark. The main aim of investing in the fertilizer sector in 1970's was to locally manufacture urea and meet the country's fertilizer requirement to ensure food security in the country. The major portion of capital for establishing FFC's first plant came from Fauji Foundation, which also leads the board.

Urea is a critical ingredient for agricultural productivity and ensures food security in the country. FFC has been instrumental in establishing a broad network of distribution and sales throughout the entire geographical territory of the country whilst maintaining fair price parity amongst the far-flung areas. The Company is helping the nation through various setups of farm advisory services regarding fertilization, soil testing, water sampling and balanced use of fertilizers. In addition, the company's newly set up Food Security & Agriculture Sector of Excellence (FACE) at Ahmed Pur Lamma, Rahimyar Khan is yet another initiative of the company aimed at addressing issues pertaining to National Food Security which will contribute towards Best Farming Practices in the country through introduction of Climate Smart and Sustainable Agriculture. These endeavors are playing a key role in maximizing the agricultural output of the country and achieving self-sufficiency in staple foods.

