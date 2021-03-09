ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
FFC RAISING DAY 8th March: Diversifications

09 Mar 2021

FFC has progressively grown over the past 42 years and currently owns 3 x Fertilizer Plants with the largest fertilizer market share in Pakistan. The Company's diversification efforts are also a story of service and contribution for the nation. In line with the rest of the developed world, when Pakistan decided to adopt / use renewable energy sources, FFC management took on an ambitious task of utilizing Pakistan's wind corridor in Sindh by successfully implementing the first ever Renewable Energy Project called FFC Energy Limited (FFCEL). This helped usher in a new era for renewable energy projects in Pakistan. FFCEL has so far contributed 760 GWh of clean energy to the national grid. The company is also working towards Solar-Wind Hybrid Setup, which is in regulatory approval stage and would be first of its kind in the Pakistani renewable energy sector.

With the rising economic growth of the country and keeping in view of equally increasing pressures on energy, FFC has also ventured into a new energy project named Thar Energy Limited (TEL) in collaboration with other partners. TEL is the third such project in Pakistan, where FFC would be relying on indigenous and abundant coal reserves from Thar. TEL is a 330 MW, early harvest CPEC project and is expected to come into commercial operations in first quarter 2021. In addition to this, FFC has also successfully diversified into banking sector (acquisition of Askari bank) and food preservation technology through its Fauji Fresh n Freeze (FFnF) initiatives.

FFC over a period of over 4 decades, now has established itself as a company known for ethical, transparent and successful business practices. The brand name of FFC simply stands out for quality products and services and therefore declared the number one company on Pakistan Stock Exchange for 10 consecutive years. FFC is also included in the top taxpayers of the country.

The business life cycle of FFC provides a perfect example of business, which takes pride in sharing profitability with Veteran's Foundation and CSR activities. The company heavily invests in Education, Healthcare, Sports Development and Disaster Relief initiatives for community welfare.

Recognition of Company's ethics and values internationally is a source of pride for the country. Achievement of various accolades and landmarks speak volumes about the Company's dedicated workforce, success, professionalism, strong ties with business world & community, which remains the main contributor of company's prosperity, growth and expansion as a leading business enterprise in Pakistan.

Comments are closed on this story.