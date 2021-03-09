ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Not-so-great expectations

BR Research 09 Mar 2021

If one didn't know better, last week’s high political drama would suggest that fighting coronavirus is the least of worries for those in the power corridors as well as those who are wanting in. Two statements from health officials made last week have gone rather unnoticed amidst the melee, which put into doubt the government’s reported plans to vaccinate between 50 million to 70 million Pakistanis this year.

First, the parliament has been reportedly conveyed by top federal health officials that the government wouldn't be purchasing vaccines on the marker. Rather, the focus is on vaccine donations, mainly from China and the WHO’s Covax facility. This flies in the face of previous news reports where the government had allocated $150 million for vaccine procurement this year.

Sadly, there isn’t much of a vaccination program to speak of. So far, there has been complete reliance on donated vaccines, which are much more prone to uncertainty and delays than direct purchases would have. Which explains the lack of a coherent vaccination plan and a failure to take the public on board when it comes to setting clear expectations and fighting vaccine hesitancy in this country. Private sector has been allowed to import the shots, but so far there is reportedly meager interest in the market.

That brings us to the second bit of bad news, again coming out last week. The health officials are worried over what they call a “slow response” among the senior members of public (65 and above) to get vaccinated. Two weeks after the registration process that started February 15, just over 2 percent of the roughly 8 million elderly people had reportedly opted in for the jab.

But don’t blame just your uncles and aunties. Since there is considerable uncertainty over when the promised free shots would arrive, the health officials are unable or unwilling to go on a mass awareness campaign. Besides, merely instructing the elderly folks to send a mobile text with their CNIC or visit the online website cannot suffice, for there is enormous digital divide rampant in this country.

As per the Pakistan Social & Living Standards Measurement’ (PSLM) (2018-19), only 14 percent of Pakistani households had a computer, only 34 percent of households had an Internet connection, and only 45 percent of population (10 years and above) owned a mobile phone. Those dismal figures become even more disappointing when it comes to rural populations and senior citizens’ interface with technology. The vaccination outreach for the masses needs to take into account such ground realities.

There is apprehension that the government wants to keep the vaccination drive low-profile, in order to keep public expectations low and avoid the myriad challenges facing other countries that have embarked upon mass vaccination campaigns. This is an easy way out and will likely cost the economy in not-so-distant-future if another wave materialized or a local variant emerged. Especially when existing restrictions are being largely removed, amid public disregard for wearing masks and social distancing.

