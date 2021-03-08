ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.18%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
FFBL 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
HASCOL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 91.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.82%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.41%)
TRG 150.80 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.22%)
UNITY 31.27 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.54%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (0.12%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 119.13 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By ▲ 72.53 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,251 Increased By ▲ 76.7 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares gain on financials, energy boost; Muthoot Finance falls

  • The Nifty Bank Index, which rose 1.22% last week, gained 1.08%.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday after two consecutive sessions of falls, helped by financial and energy stocks, while top gold financing company Muthoot Finance dropped after the death of its chairman.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.62% to 15,031.03 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.66% to 50,740.06 by 0358 GMT.

Market sentiment was also upbeat as investors globally cheered the US Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% on prospects of a faster global economic rebound after the passage of the stimulus bill.

In domestic trading, shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd fell as much as 5%, after the company said, its chairman M. G. George Muthoot passed away on Friday.

Local papers cited police saying the chairman fell from the fourth floor of his house in New Delhi at around 9 pm on Friday.

The Nifty Bank Index, which rose 1.22% last week, gained 1.08%.

The Nifty energy index was up 1.65%, amid a surge in Brent crude futures to their highest in more than a year.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd was among the biggest percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 with a rise of up to 6.1%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Muthoot M. G. George Muthoot

Indian shares gain on financials, energy boost; Muthoot Finance falls

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters