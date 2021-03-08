ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.47%)
ASC 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 91.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1%)
PRL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.6%)
TRG 151.20 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.49%)
UNITY 31.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.58%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 14.84 (0.3%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By ▲ 160.55 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,941 Increased By ▲ 104.07 (0.23%)
KSE30 19,265 Increased By ▲ 91.3 (0.48%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,691

  • The strong support at $1,651 may trigger a bounce towards $1,693.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,691 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the range of $1,634 to $1,669.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which is expected to travel into the range of $1,634 to $1,669. The bounce triggered by the support at $1,691 looks weak. It may end around $1,716.

A rise to $1,724 could confirm a break above $1,716 and a target of $1,746. On the daily chart, gold may fall to $1,651, the 100% projection level on a downward wave C from $1,959.01, as pointed by a falling trendline.

The strong support at $1,651 may trigger a bounce towards $1,693.

A break below $1,651 could open the way towards the range of $1,461-$1,533.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

