Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act, 2019: HWA concerned over Sindh’s lack of will to implement

HYDERABAD: On International Women’s Day, in a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club, Hari Welfare Association (HWA) expressed serious concern over the lack of Sindh govt’s will, seriousness and commitment to implement the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act, 2019.

HWA said more than a year has passed but not a single step has been taken to implement the law, which not only recognizes women’s work in the agriculture sector including farming, livestock and fisheries, and related sectors but also promotes and protects their right to participation in decision-making and fosters empowerment.

While addressing the press conference, speakers including Saiqa Bakhsha of HWA, Akram Khaskheli president HWA, and human rights activist Komal Hingoro said the law guarantees various long-denied rights to women agriculture workers but getting benefits through the law is an extremely difficult task - if and when implemented. A woman registered in the register has to be issued a Benazir Women Agriculture Worker’s Card (BWAWC or Benazir Card) and only women having the Benazir Card shall be able to make associations or groups, which, according to the HWA is an illogical approach towards women peasant workers.

They said the Act also provides that a union or group of women agriculture workers should be constituted by at least five Benazir Card holders, and they could apply for the registration of a ‘Women Agriculture Workers Union.’ It provides that the registered female workers or groups could apply for “Government asset transfers, subsidies, credit and services, as well as for arbitration and enforcement of contracts and may mobilize for support within communities for the equitable distribution of the care burden of families” (Section 13 (6)). However, the Labour and Human Resources Department is responsible to maintain the register at the union council level. The registration process has not started yet though one whole year had lapsed.

They said it is unfortunate that the law was drafted without adequate consultations with the civil society that is why it had an extremely complex system of governance – which would always be a barrier even the government tried to implement it. The GoS makes the Benazir Women Support Programme a permanent part of the Labour and Human Resources Department.

