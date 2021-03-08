ANL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
One killed, 40 hurt as bogies of Karachi Express derail

NNI Updated 08 Mar 2021

SUKKUR: A female passenger was killed while 30 other passengers got injured after nine bogies of Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri in wee hours of Sunday.

On getting information, rescue team and soldiers of Pakistan Army reached the place of incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Sources at the Civil Hospital Rohri relayed that 23 injured were brought to the health facility, eleven of whom were discharged after being given first aid while two are under treatment.

Railway officials said the train derailed due to old, rundown tracks, suspending rail traffic on the up-track. Six to eight trains were stopped at different stations after the accident, they added.

IG Railway Arif Nawaz said the accident occurred at around 1am. A high-level committee will be set up to determine the cause of accident, he added. Railways Minister Azam Swati himself monitored the rescue operation.

Azam Swati Rohri Lahore bound Karachi Express Civil Hospital Rohri Arif Nawaz Karachi Express

