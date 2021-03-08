ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
ASL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 93.91 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.85%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
DGKC 135.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.63%)
EPCL 49.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.32%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
HASCOL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
KAPCO 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.43%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.72%)
TRG 151.74 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (3.86%)
UNITY 31.37 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.87%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 25.01 (0.5%)
BR30 26,021 Increased By ▲ 267.06 (1.04%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 227.03 (0.5%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 133.76 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in ‘burqa ban’ vote

Reuters Updated 08 Mar 2021

ZURICH: A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed.

The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban.

"In Switzerland, our tradition is that you show your face. That is a sign of our basic freedoms," Walter Wobmann, chairman of the referendum committee and a member of parliament for the Swiss People's Party, had said before the vote.

He called facial covering "a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland".

The Central Council of Muslims in Switzerland called the vote a dark day for the community.

"Today's decision opens old wounds, further expands the principle of legal inequality, and sends a clear signal of exclusion to the Muslim minority," it said.

It promised legal challenges to laws implementing the ban and a fundraising drive to help women who are fined.

The proposal predated the COVID-19 pandemic, which has required adults to wear masks in many settings to prevent the spread of infection.

Two cantons already have local bans on face coverings.

France banned wearing a full face veil in public in 2011 and Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria have full or partial bans on wearing face coverings in public.

Practically no one in Switzerland wears a burqa and only around 30 women wear the niqab, the University of Lucerne estimates. Muslims make up 5% of the Swiss population of 8.6 million people, most with roots in Turkey, Bosnia and Kosovo.

The government had urged people to vote against a ban.

"After the ban on minarets, a majority of Swiss voters has once again backed an initiative that discriminates against a single religious community and needlessly stirs up fears and division," Amnesty International said.

"The veiling ban is not a measure for women's liberation, but a dangerous symbolic policy that violates freedom of expression and religion."

pandemic COVID19 Swiss People's Party Walter Wobmann Central Council of Muslims symbolic policy

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in ‘burqa ban’ vote

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.