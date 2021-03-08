ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
ASL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 93.94 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.89%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
DGKC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.62%)
FCCL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
HASCOL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
KAPCO 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
PAEL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.43%)
PRL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.76%)
TRG 151.50 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (3.7%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.14%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 26.24 (0.53%)
BR30 26,013 Increased By ▲ 259.21 (1.01%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By ▲ 235.97 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,317 Increased By ▲ 143.22 (0.75%)
Economy strengthening, says Alvi

APP Updated 08 Mar 2021

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said the economy was strengthening with every passing day because of a comprehensive policy of the government. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony as a chief guest at the final polo match of Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 tournament played at Jinnah Polo and Country Club here.

The team of Diamond Paints won the tournament after defeating DS Polo/ASC by eight to seven goals in a closely contested final match. The President said that sports, tourism and peace played an important role in the development of the country. He said the government was taking steps for the promotion of polo as like cricket and hockey.

The President appreciated the role of Pakistan army for promotion of polo. President Arif Alvi gave away trophy to the winner of the polo tournament. He also planted a sapling at the Polo Club. At the concluding ceremony, Punjab Rangers made an impressive display of tent pegging. Different army bands also performed during the event.

Cricket Dr Arif Alvi Polo Punjab Rangers hockey Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 tournament

Economy strengthening, says Alvi

