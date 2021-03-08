PTF chairman passes away

KARACHI: Chairman of Pukhtoon Thinkers Forum (PTF) and the former president of Awami National Party (ANP) Karachi chapter, Qasim Jan has passed away after a protracted illness here on Sunday, according to his family. His funeral prayer will be offered at Old Sabzi Mandi, Ghani ground on Monday (today) after Namaz-e-Zohr prayer.

Jan was suffering from lung cancer and was under treatment at a private hospital for the last many days. He left behind 2 children and a widow.

He had been active in student politics and social activities. He had also served as president of Pukhtoon Students Federation (PSF) Sindh chapter.

Qasim Jan was the founder of Pukhtoon Thinkers Forum, established in 2012 for political education and exchange of culture. He was vocal for peace and harmony amongst the ethnic groups, and sub-nationalities in the country particularly in Karachi.

