Mar 08, 2021
Pakistan

Karachi Citizens’ Forum holds panel discussion

Updated 08 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Citizens’ Forum held a panel discussion on priorities to resolve the long festering civic problem of Karachi. The panel, comprised top urban planners Arif Hasan, Farhan Anwar, Tauheed, former mayor Faeem uz Zaman, renowned economist Qaisar Bengali, and KCF’s own Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, presented its learned views on what should be the priorities and the solutions to our beloved city’s festering civic problems.

They said over the decades several promises were made and projects announced to make Karachi the envy of South East Asia, a smart city — and a revenue earning, investment attracting tourist destination. Budget allocations were made and large sums were also borrowed from international donor agencies but little materialized, and instead Karachi in the last few consecutive years was degraded in international indices, to the unenviable status of the 5lh least livable city, and the 2nd most polluted in air quality.—PR

