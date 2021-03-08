Sehat Sahulat Cards: ‘Balochistan, Sindh and G-B should facilitate people’

KARACHI: “It’s a fact that Islamic Banking system has seen a significant growth during the last two decades , we need to work for the growth of Capital Market , Asset Management and Takaful”.

Takaful needs more attention being helpful with ‘Takaful Health Cards’ and for small businesses and low income groups said Ateeq Ur Rehman (Economic & Financial Analyst and Advisor, Banking & Insurance, KCCI).

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has rolled out the Sehat Sahulat card which is a great initiative. The programme aims to provide Rs1 million insurance to every family in the province. He further said after KP, people of Punjab are expected to get universal health insurance cards soon, which is again an excellent step. Ateeq added that like KP, Punjab, the provincial governments of Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan should also facilitate people of their respective province with Sehat Sahulat Cards.

The Marginalized and deprived people of Pakistan seriously deserve support and facilitation from their respective governments for health services under the existing dilapidated stage of poor provision of treatment and hospitalization. Being a country under economic stress and prevailing depressed circumstances with shortfall in health budget and dignified services on health to a common man the ultimate sufferer is the citizen of Pakistan. Under such conditions, health cards by Insurance or Takaful companies or by government are inevitable for masses, this is a respectable way of providing health care services, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021