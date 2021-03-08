ANL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
Mar 08, 2021
Pakistan

ISPR’s new promo highlights Quaid’s message of independence

APP Updated 08 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released a new promo of national song highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message of sacrifice rendered to achieve independence of the mother land.

The promo highlights this year’s theme for Pakistan Day celebrations “one nation, one destiny” and unwavering resolve to withstand all challenges and crisis bravely with national solidarity and cohesion.

The promo opens up with the Quaid’s address to the nation, quoting him, “We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan.”

It also contains visuals of various military parades, nation celebrating Pakistan Day at Minar-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, Ayub Bridge Sukkur and other key destinations.

The artists who performed the national song “Aik Qaum aik manzil” or one nation one destiny singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig were also visible in the promo while performing the track. It also described the determination and courage of the Pakistani nation as united, Pakistanis have faced every challenge.

