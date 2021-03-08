SHO martyred in firing

RAWALPINDI: Station House Officer (SHO) Rawalpindi Race Course police station was martyred in firing of unidentified armed men on his vehicle here on Sunday.

According to details, SHO Race Course Mian Imran was on his way to home when unknown motorcyclists sprayed bullets at his vehicle near Rawalpindi Kacheri.

As a result of firing, the police official was martyred on the spot and the attacker sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after post-mortem and the police after registering a case against unidentified assailants have started an investigation.