Hafeez’s defeat termed no confidence against govt, PM

PESHAWAR: ANP general secretary and spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the recent defeat of Hafeez Sheikh was no confidence over the government and prime minister.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with 39th death anniversary of Arbab Sikandar Khan Khalil Shaheed here at Tehkal on Sunday, he said the selected prime minister has made a futile attempt to take confidence vote from the National Assembly.

The veteran politician said though the government claims the confidence of 178 members, but on the same day the number of treasury members was 171. He said the vote stealers and imposed prime minister have rigged confidence vote also and made a futile attempt to keep their fake mandate alive through fake procedure.

Mian Iftikhar said on the one hand, those who voted for Yousaf Raza Gilani were called saleable commodity, but for the sake of PM office the same commodity was declared friends and loyal and instead of punishing them they were appreciated.

He said PTI brand has ended political decency and accusation and character assassination are growing in national politics. He termed misbehaving PML-N leaders in front of the Parliament House as highly condemnable. He said irrespective of political differences, ANP believes in the philosophy of mutual respect with all political parties.

Speaking about the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the ANP stalwart said on the whims of the government, the bureau is being used for the arm twisting of political opponents. He said government is responsible for BRT corruption, Malam Jabba, sugar, flour and petrol scams, but no action is being taken against those involved in these scams.

He said due injudicious accountability, NAB has lost its utility and now the apex court has also raised questions over its performance.

