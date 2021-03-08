ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
ASL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.41%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
DGKC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
EPCL 49.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.6%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
HASCOL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
POWER 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.09 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.31%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.54%)
TRG 151.20 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.49%)
UNITY 31.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.77%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,983 Increased By ▲ 18.1 (0.36%)
BR30 25,954 Increased By ▲ 200.56 (0.78%)
KSE100 46,009 Increased By ▲ 171.68 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,296 Increased By ▲ 122.25 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hafeez’s defeat termed no confidence against govt, PM

Recorder Report Updated 08 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: ANP general secretary and spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the recent defeat of Hafeez Sheikh was no confidence over the government and prime minister.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with 39th death anniversary of Arbab Sikandar Khan Khalil Shaheed here at Tehkal on Sunday, he said the selected prime minister has made a futile attempt to take confidence vote from the National Assembly.

The veteran politician said though the government claims the confidence of 178 members, but on the same day the number of treasury members was 171. He said the vote stealers and imposed prime minister have rigged confidence vote also and made a futile attempt to keep their fake mandate alive through fake procedure.

Mian Iftikhar said on the one hand, those who voted for Yousaf Raza Gilani were called saleable commodity, but for the sake of PM office the same commodity was declared friends and loyal and instead of punishing them they were appreciated.

He said PTI brand has ended political decency and accusation and character assassination are growing in national politics. He termed misbehaving PML-N leaders in front of the Parliament House as highly condemnable. He said irrespective of political differences, ANP believes in the philosophy of mutual respect with all political parties.

Speaking about the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the ANP stalwart said on the whims of the government, the bureau is being used for the arm twisting of political opponents. He said government is responsible for BRT corruption, Malam Jabba, sugar, flour and petrol scams, but no action is being taken against those involved in these scams.

He said due injudicious accountability, NAB has lost its utility and now the apex court has also raised questions over its performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM Hafeez Sheikh ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain

Hafeez’s defeat termed no confidence against govt, PM

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.