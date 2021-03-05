PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM has checkmated Opposition?

“The victory was Zardari sahib’s, and I reckon any university of good repute should confer another PhD on him.”

“He already has a PhD in Political Science so which other subject do you reckon he should be given a PhD in?”

“How about Psychology - I mean the guy got the Sharifs and the maulanas, plural, on the same side.”

“Agreed and I would urge The Khan to please…please take a course in psychology.”

“Not happening. But you know the second-tier leadership in both the PPP and the PML-N are kind of irritatingly insisting that The Khan resign…I mean don’t they realize that The Khan has checkmated them by announcing that he would seek a vote of confidence…”

“That’s our lazy politicians. I mean why don’t they themselves put in the effort and collect the collectibles and seek to unseat The Khan rather than sitting on their butts and expecting The Khan to go quietly…”

“I like that collect the collectibles – that includes the conscience vote, the non-conscience vote, the angry, the irritated, the…”

“Right, but anyway given that neither Nawaz Sharif nor Zardari sahib went quietly after losing the elections why do they think The Khan would go quietly!”

“The Khan is on a higher moral ground or used to be…”

“That’s no response, I mean once you become the Prime Minister your thinking changes…”

“So you reckon the PDM should firm up its strategy and that requires work that they are too lazy to undertake?”

“That work only the double PhD can do.”

“Indeed, anyway as I said our lazy politicians want all fruit to be low hanging and that is not assured every time…sometime yes but not all the time.”

“But this was a victory from the jaws of defeat and…”

“The jaws are not that of a crocodile that once caught there ain’t no escape…the jaws are the doors of parliament and once through the doors then there is nothing sweeter than…”

“You are being facetious.”

“Look at this way, our politicians also keep exhorting the Chief Justice or the courts to take suo motu notice of whatever the administration is doing that they do not like so, for Pete’s sake hire a lawyer and get going…”

“Ha ha, that’s true.”

