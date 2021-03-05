ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Capital reports 231 Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has registered 231 new Covid-19 cases which is the highest number in many months by carrying out 5,766 tests reflecting a positivity ratio of four percent.

Covid-related data of the federal capital released by the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia, said the ICT had detected the highest number of cases in many months.

According to the DHO office as many as 174 cases were reported on Wednesday, while 143 cases were reported on Tuesday.

The official data said so far 44,921 cases were reported from the federal capital, while 503 deaths were reported from the ICT while 42,419 patients had recovered completely.

The ICT administration has continued surveillance of various streets to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets, and other sectors of the federal capital.

