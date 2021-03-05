ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
European shares fall

Reuters 05 Mar 2021

MILAN/LONDON: A three-day rally in European stocks was clipped on Thursday as a renewed jump in US bond yields hit risk appetite, with heavyweight miners and technology stocks leading the retreat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5%, with miners dropping 3.4%. UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto and BHP Group shed 5.9% and 5.0% respectively, after their Australia-listed stocks were hit by ex-dividend trading.

Technology stocks, the driver of the market’s rebound from pandemic lows, fell close to 2% on overnight weakness in their Wall Street peers as rising yields turned the spotlight on frothy valuations. Dutch firm ASML Holding NV dropped 3.1% despite news that it had extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to China’s largest chipmaker SMIC. Gains for defensive sectors such as utilities, food & beverage and real estate helped limit the losses. German broadcaster Prosiebensat.1 Media fell 7.3% after it forecast its revenue and profits would grow in single digits this year, after a strong showing in the fourth quarter.

German airline Lufthansa slipped 0.7% as it posted record losses for 2020 and trimmed its 2021 capacity plans as COVID-19 disruption drags on. “While one can understand why investors are concerned about valuations in the US, particularly around the tech sector... the same can’t be said in Europe where valuations are much lower,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a note.—Reuters

